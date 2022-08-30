Bayside Park back open with ribbon-cutting ceremony after months of renovations

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A project that’s been a few years in the making had its official reopening Tuesday morning.

The renovations at Bayside Park are complete and re-opened after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

And just like that, Bayside Park is OFFICIALLY open for business. @fox4now pic.twitter.com/CRwDSYMSjx — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) August 30, 2022

It’s one of a few projects currently underway on Fort Myers Beach.

People we spoke to say the new additions to the beach are nice on the surface but in the long-run they could result in one or two underlying issues.

Parking was just one of those issues people brought up. Also, there’s the amount of growth the area has seen within the last 10 years. That could cause more congestion near the beach.

And finally, the cost. The price tag to renovate Bayside Park cost about $950,000.

“They did keep it under the one million dollar mark but the price per square inch, that would be interesting to see those line items just as a resident of Lee County," said Erica Gehring, who lives on Pine Island. "I love the development but the price tag- it would be nice to see the breakdown.”

“I think it’s going to be too much traffic," said Greg Bell, who lives in Fort Myers. "I think it’s going to create too much of a problem, I think. Some of the businesses over there and people who bought for places they’ve lost their vision of the beach and whatever they were seeing before that. I think that’s tough.”

And more developments are on the way here at Fort Myers Beach. This project is being done along with improvements to a couple of other iconic areas of Fort Myers Beach.

This morning’s ribbon cutting takes place at 9:30.