Bayfront Bistro prepares for post-Ian reopening

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — As communities continue to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, one Fort Myers Beach staple restaurant is reopening.

The Bayfront Bistro is set to reopen its doors on Monday.

However, diners are likely to notice a few changes, starting with new hours — they will be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. until further notice.

Due to the ongoing 7 p.m. curfew in the town, dinner service will not occur.

There will also be a slightly more limited menu and the addition of more casual dining options.

The bistro's ownership says they want people to enjoy the atmosphere and not worry about the usual, more upscale prices.

The hours and menu availability are subject to change; keep up-to-date with the restaurant's progress via their Facebook page.