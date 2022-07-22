Basketball showcase continues tribute to Club Blu shooting victim

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — After the 2016 Club Blu shooting took the life of Stef'an Strawder, community members were searching for a way to honor his legacy.

And since 2017, they've been able to do so, through the Stef'an Strawder Memorial Showcase Basketball Tournament.

This tournament allows the talent from around Southwest Florida to show off their skills, while giving the community an opportunity to remember a player, a friend, and a fellow hooper.

This is a chance for a lot of these kids to receive some extra looks from some college scouts.

Hoping this opportunity will allow them to create another pathway for their academic and athletic futures.

This year's tournament will be taking place at Gateway High School, and will start at 5 p.m. Friday.

It will begin with middle school players, and then at 6 p.m, the high school players will take the court.

