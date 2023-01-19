Barges being used to clean-up Southwest Florida waterways

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Barges will be used on Thursday, as a way to collect that waterway debris.

All of this pick-up on Thursday will be dropped off into haulers at the marina.

This operation was launched by the Florida Department of Emergency Management, next to the Monroe Canal Marina off Stringfellow Road.

They'll be using cranes as a way to collect some of these boats and bigger pieces of debris.

And hopefully, this will start to clean these waterways here in southwest Florida, a little quicker.

