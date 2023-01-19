Watch Now
Barges being used to clean-up Southwest Florida waterways

Photos: Barges run aground on Naples beach
Karl Fortier
Two barges beached at Lowdermilk Park in Naples on January 30, 2018.
Posted at 6:23 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 06:23:02-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Barges will be used on Thursday, as a way to collect that waterway debris.

All of this pick-up on Thursday will be dropped off into haulers at the marina.

This operation was launched by the Florida Department of Emergency Management, next to the Monroe Canal Marina off Stringfellow Road.

They'll be using cranes as a way to collect some of these boats and bigger pieces of debris.

And hopefully, this will start to clean these waterways here in southwest Florida, a little quicker.

