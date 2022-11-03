Bald eagles on Sanibel and Captiva are safe after Hurricane Ian

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation announced today that all bald eagles monitored on the island have been accounted for and remain in their territory after Hurricane Ian.

SCCF also said that most of the nine nest structures they monitor are intact. Some eagles are rebuilding their nests, while others seem to be considering relocating.

A biologist with SCCF said the manmade nesting platform was destroyed by the storm. They are working to determine if repairs or a replacement are feasible right now.