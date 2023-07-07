Back-to-School teacher supply drive for Lee County

The Lee County Tax Collectoris hosting a Back-to-School teacher supply drive to benefit the Foundation for Lee County Public Schools Inc.

The drive will be from July 10-21 at the Education Resource Center (ERC).

The ERC provides a place for our public school teachers to shop for their classrooms at no extra cost.

Donation boxes will be available in service centers located in downtown Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres, North Fort Myers, South Fort Myers, and Bonita Springs.

Teachers are asking for the following items:

