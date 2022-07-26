Watch Now
Authorities try to identify couple who broke into car, stole credit cards

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jul 26, 2022
2022-07-26

ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities in Lee County and Collier County are trying to track down a couple who they believe broke into a vehicle, stole credit cards and used them.

Back on July 16, the people in the photos forced their way into a locked car on 20991 South Tamiami Trail in Estero. The two stole credit cards from the car and immediately used them at a Walgreens on Unique Circle in Fort Myers.

According to Crime Stoppers, the man has a tattoo on his right forearm.

Authorities believe the same suspects are involved in several similar burglaries.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. People who give anonymous tips could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

