FORT MYERS, Fla. — FMPD detectives are looking for a woman who tried to steal $756 worth of children’s clothes from JCPenney in Edison Mall.

Back on July 27, security was able to stop the woman and take back the merchandise she was trying to steal. However, the woman then fled the scene and got away.

Fort Myers Police Department

If you have any information on this woman, contact Detective Averill at 239-321-7797 and aaverill@fmpolice.com or call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.