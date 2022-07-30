Watch Now
Authorities search for driver in hit-and-run fatality

Fort Myers Police Department
Authorities say this car, while not the actual vehicle involved, could look similar to the Toyota Avalon that struck and killed a pedestrian.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jul 30, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Traffic Investigators need the public’s help finding a driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at around 3:32 a.m. in the area of Highland Avenue and Thomas Street.

According to FMPD, the car involved is a white Toyota Avalon between the years of 2013-2018. The car would have damage to the passenger side - including a missing wheel well liner and a damaged or missing passenger side mirror.

If you have any information or know where this car might be, contact FMPD (239-321-7700) or SWFL Crime Stoppers (1-800-780-8477).

