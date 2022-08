LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people involved with a home burglary in Lehigh Acres on July 28.

All three people in the video above are considered persons of interest.

The case number is 22-336047.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip online on the Crime Stoppers website or the P3Tips mobile app.