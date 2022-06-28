Watch Now
Authorities need help identifying suspects of grand theft from a sunglasses store

Sunglass Hut Theft Suspects.png
Sunglass Hut Theft Suspects.png
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jun 28, 2022
ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities need help identifying two people who allegedly stole $1,475 worth of sunglasses from Sunglass Hut in Estero on June 23.

The pair stole five pairs of designer sunglasses. They also match the description of suspects of a grand theft that happened June 22 at the same location.

If you have any information about the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. According to Crime Stoppers, your identity will be kept confidential and you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3000.

Sunglass Thief 1.jpg
Sunglass Thief 2.jpg
