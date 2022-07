ESTERO, Fla. — Police are looking for a man who stole $970 worth of sunglasses from a Sunglass Hut at Miromar Outlets in Estero.

The man has a lip piercing on his bottom lip, tattoos on his left hand and he walks with a slight limp.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip online on the Crime Stoppers website. Tips can be made anonymously. Any person who makes a tip that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.