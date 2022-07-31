Car meet memorial devoted to dump truck driver killed in crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It came as a shock to those in attendance at a car meet memorial for Lazaro Estrada Saturday night to see his sister, Yesenia, drive up in her brother's car.

Lazaro was a 19-year-old dump truck driver and father who was killed in a crash on Mellow Drive and Barbie Lane on Monday.

“I still can’t make my mind of everything that’s happened," says Yesenia, reflecting on the crash. She was just one of several family members in attendance at the car meet memorial on Saturday night in Fort Myers, in a parking lot on Interstate Commerce Drive.

She says cars and trucks were a passion of her brother's.

“Having cars like this would be so cool to him. And trucks. To him as a baby, he was all about trucks," she says. “My dad is a truck driver. Ever since he was little he said he wanted to be just like his dad. And he grew up looking at dump trucks and being on a dump truck and it’s a tragedy to know that’s exactly what took him away.”

He now leaves behind a six-month-old son, Elijah, but his legacy lives on.

“He was the guy that was loved by literally everyone. I don’t think there are many people like that out there," says Yesenia.