Asbestos found in materials at Oasis Elementary

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Oasis Charter Schools issued a statement notifying families of "assumed asbestos-containing materials" found at Oasis Elementary South and North.

According to the report, a total of 34 suspect asbestos-containing materials were identified at Oasis Elementary South, all of which had a hazard ranking of one, meaning the potential for disturbance is low.

At Oasis North, a total of 35 materials were identified, also with a hazard ranking of one.

The City of Cape Coral has a plan designed to ensure the building is maintained safely for all occupants. The materials are being controlled in accordance with the Asbestos Management Program.

The report was posted on August 1 and prepared on July 6.