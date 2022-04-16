Article Template: Local News - DRAFT (Change headline to continue)

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A red hot record, but a cool head.

That's the vision the Everblades have, as they get ready for the playoffs.

"You know that's obviously a goal that we sat at the start of every year," said seven year Veteran John McCarron. "You know it's kind of a feather in our cap. But like you said, we've had a lot of those first place finishes. But we haven't won at all."

The Everblades know a thing or two about the phrase, “anything can happen.”

After last years playoffs ran short, when they lost in the first round, after taking the #1 seed.

“Yeah I think for us returning guys, that was stung for sure," said McCarron. "You know a first round exit is never a good thing. Definitely lingers in our brains.“

But this years group, is moving forward.

And once again, they claim the #1 spot.

A big part of that has to do with how long some of these players have been together.

“We have a lot of guys that I’ve been here for 3,4,5,6,7 years," said head coach Brad Ralph. "They have really embraced being a Florida Everblade. They have a lot of pride in winning and just being a part of this community.“

As the Everblades get ready for that puck drop for the first round of the playoffs this upcoming weekend, they know, they just need to play Everblades hockey.

“Yeah I think it’s just kind of playing our game," said goalie Parker Gahagen. "We are a big physical team and I think we know how to win as well. Just because we have that veteran team. You know I think it’s just playing our game and not playing down to the competition.“