Arrest made in Lehigh Acres death investigation that began in June

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the Lehigh Acres death investigation that began earlier this year.

Back in June, deputies were called to the scene on Clayton Avenue where a 15-year-old male had been shot in the head. The victim was taken to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

LCSO’s homicide unit assumed the investigation. After interviewing witnesses and conducting ballistics testing, detectives concluded that 17-year-old Javier Dior Adolphus, a friend of the victim, was the one who shot him.

They also found that the firearm used in the shooting had been stolen in May 2022 during a vehicle burglary.

Adolphus is currently in custody in the Collier County Jail. He is charged with Manslaughter with a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, Armed Burglary of a Conveyance and Grand Theft of a Firearm.