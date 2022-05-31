Arrest made in Mirror Lakes plaza shooting that injured 1

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — UPDATE 6/1 7:30 a.m.: Lee County deputies confirmed an arrest connected to the Tuesday afternoon shooting in Lehigh Acres that injured one person.

We are awaiting further details from the Lee County Sheriff's Office about the identity of the suspect.

Our original reporting continues below:

Lee County Sheriff's Office confirms a person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Homestead Road South at Milwaukee Boulevard.

Investigators say it happened near the major intersection on Tuesday afternoon just shortly after 3 p.m.

Lee County Sheriff's Deputies were on scene at a popular shopping plaza, The Mirror Lakes Retail Center on the 600 block on Homestead Road South, the same address listed as a local hot dog businesses, though deputies tonight can not confirm any further information.

Community members were not wanting to speak on camera but are wanting more answers as to who was shot at the location and who pulled the trigger.

Dozens of deputies were on scene and could be seen questioning potential witnesses. After heavy rain fall a crime scene unit arrived on scene and a K-9 unit could also be seen searching the surrounding areas.

We have reached out to the Lee County Sheriff's Office and are still waiting for more answers at this time.