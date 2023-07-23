Arcadia hosts tarp drive-thru for residents to prepare for hurricane season

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As the National Hurricane Center just announced the first Hurricane of the season Don has arrived the city of Arcadia is urging residents to prepare now for potential storms.

On Monday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the city of Arcadia will host a distribution event to provide essential items that will aid residents in their hurricane preparedness efforts.

A tarp drive thur event will be hosted at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 108 South Orange Ave in Arcadia.

Residents will receive tarps, Flashlights, Batteries, checklists, and tips to make homes more Hurricane resilient.

All supplies will be handed out in five-gallon Home Depot buckets donated by the company.

Supplies will be handed out on a first-come first-served basis until they are gone.