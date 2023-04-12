Arbor Day Foundation grant replaces trees lost in Hurricane Ian at Cultural Park

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is planting dozens of trees at Cultural Park to replace those lost in Hurricane Ian on Wednesday.

The Arbor Day Foundation named the City of Cape Coral a 2023 Verizon Tree Planting recipient in January 2023. The Arbor Day Foundation grant funds the volunteer planting of 60 trees to help recover the tree canopy lost in the storm.

The Arbor Day Foundation’s Community Tree Recovery program, a national program underwritten by FedEx and Foundation members, aims to replace trees in communities affected by natural disasters throughout the United States. The program has held more than 1,050 events, distributing more than 5.3 million trees since its inception.

To donate to the recovery efforts supported by this campaign or others nationwide, please visit arborday.org.