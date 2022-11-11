Applications open for food truck park vendors

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Lee County's first approved food truck park is planning for a summer 2023 grand opening.

But vendors who want to showcase their local cuisine options only have a few weeks to apply for a spot.

The owners of Rooftop at Riverside announced applications have opened for their food truck park, and will do so through Thanksgiving.

More than 20 trucks have already applied for the planned 7-8 food truck pads, they said. Applications are available on their website.

Vendors who are chosen will be notified in December.

Plans for the space include a two-story bar and event center. Rooftop at Riverside is scheduled for a June 1 grand opening.