Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Antisemitic language leads to investigation in Lee County

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a criminal mischief incident at the Pine Lakes Community where antisemitic language was written on a shed.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
WFTX
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Posted
and last updated

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a criminal mischief incident at the Pine Lakes Community where antisemitic language was written on a shed.

FOX 4 has blurred this image due to its sensitive nature.

Deputies say they are following leads, reviewing surveillance video, speaking with witnesses, and checking the area close to where the markings were found.

This is a developing story.

Fox 4's Ryan Kruger's series of reports on the “State of Hate” has documented the rise in antisemitism in Florida, with a special focus on the use of social media. You can keep up with his reporting by clicking any of the stories below:

Related Articles

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.