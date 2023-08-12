Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Annual Lehigh basketball showcase honors Club Blu shooting victims

ewscripps.brightspotcdn-1.png
WFTX
ewscripps.brightspotcdn-1.png
Posted at 4:59 PM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 17:04:55-04

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Saturday, the sixth annual Stef'An Strawder Showcase Memorial took place at Lehigh Senior High School, honoring the lives of 18-year-old Stef'An Strawder and 14-year-old Sean Archilles who were shot and killed at Club Blu in 2016.

Both Strawder and Archilles were basketball players. Strawder was a standout player at Lehigh Senior High School.

Lehigh's first Showcase Memorial event was held in 2017, one year after the shooting.

The annual showcase, organized by Lt. Sylvester Smalls of the Lee County Sheriff's Office, helps other young players hone their skills and put their names on the radars of college coaches eyeing future recruits.

The public is encouraged to come out to watch some spirited games of basketball and cheer on local talented young men and women.

RELATED CONTENT
Russ sentenced to life in prison for role in Club Blu shooting Remembering Stef'an Strawder and Sean Archilles "Big Brother" of Club Blu shooting victim speaks

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!