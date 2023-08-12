Annual Lehigh basketball showcase honors Club Blu shooting victims

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Saturday, the sixth annual Stef'An Strawder Showcase Memorial took place at Lehigh Senior High School, honoring the lives of 18-year-old Stef'An Strawder and 14-year-old Sean Archilles who were shot and killed at Club Blu in 2016.

Both Strawder and Archilles were basketball players. Strawder was a standout player at Lehigh Senior High School.

Lehigh's first Showcase Memorial event was held in 2017, one year after the shooting.

The annual showcase, organized by Lt. Sylvester Smalls of the Lee County Sheriff's Office, helps other young players hone their skills and put their names on the radars of college coaches eyeing future recruits.

The public is encouraged to come out to watch some spirited games of basketball and cheer on local talented young men and women.