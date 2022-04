FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is participating in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics on Thursday.

The event returns on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 8 a.m., after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

The run will begin at Lee County Sheriff's Office headquarters located at 14750 Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

The route is approximately 6 miles and it’s all for an excellent cause to support Special Olympics Florida.