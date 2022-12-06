Annual holiday fundraiser begins for Lee County's Salvation Army

FORT MYERS, FLA — The holiday spirit is in full swing for Lee County with the starting of their iconic 'Red Kettle Campaign'. The red bells started ringing in over 50 locations in Fort Myers, on Saturday November 19th, with the fundraiser ending on Saturday December 24th.

“The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is our largest fundraising activity and essential to ensure our ability to help those in need in our community throughout the year,” said Major Carlyle Gargis, Area Commander for The Salvation Army in Lee, Hendry, and Glades. “Our goal this year is to raise $500,000, with only three weeks left in the campaign, we are struggling to make the halfway point, we need the help of our community to ensure we reach this goal and are able to continue to provide the services so many desperately need.”

Mayor Gargis is encouraging organizations, school and church groups, families and individuals to give back this holiday season. Sign up at registertoring.org, choose your city, location and availability.