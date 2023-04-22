Annual Ding Darling Day and Earth Day celebration at Lakes Park

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 34th annual Ding Darling Day was celebrated on Saturday, along with Earth Day, at Lakes Park in Fort Myers.

Ding Darling Wildlife Refuge hosted a Conservation Carnival with a full day of nature activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 20 local conservation non-profit groups attended the carnival event. Visitors could play carnival games and win prizes, while also learning about wildlife and the environment.

The free event also featured live music, food, rock climbing, archery and face painting, among many other activities!