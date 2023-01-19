An eight yearlong murder case is finally brought to justice

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Today, State Attorney Amira Fox brought together the Lee County Grand Jury. The Jury returned an indictment against Christopher Eddie Perez for the 2015 murder of Lehigh Acres resident, Hemchand Bhagwandin.

Perez was charged with First Degree Felony Murder and Armed Burglary. On the night of March 15, 2015, Perez broke into a Lehigh Acres home. The couple who lived at the residence were held at gunpoint as Perez and other perpetrators demanded money and gold.

The two victims were separated into different rooms, bound with zip ties and beaten. Mr. Bhagwandin suffered a heart attack while the beating occurred and died from cardiac arrest and blunt force trauma.

Since Mr. Bhagwandin died during the burglary Perez is now faced with murder charges.

The State Attorney’s Office Cold Case Homicide Unit and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office worked extensively on this case which resulted in an arrest and today’s indictment.

Perez is a repeat offender and was connected to another homicide. For more details check out Fox4's reporting.