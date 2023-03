LEE COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old has died after a car crash this morning.

An SUV and a pick-up were traveling east on Alico Road. The SUV turned left in front of the pickup and collided with the right side.

The crash happened at the intersection of Gator Road around 4:50 a.m.

The driver of the SUV sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital with the passenger who was later pronounced dead.