LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The American Legion Post 90 is inviting the public to celebrate Independence Day at in Cape Coral.

There will be a flag retirement ceremony at 11 a.m. by the Post Honor Guard followed by a blood drive starting at 12 p.m.

The American Legion will be serving free hot dogs and hamburgers starting at 1 p.m.

There will be live music provided by the “Bob and Bob” show.