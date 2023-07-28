Amanecer Elementary School in Lehigh Acres opens before school starts on August 10

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla — Lee County Schools Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier and Principal Holly Mathews will cut the ribbon at Amanecer Elementary School’s opening ceremony at 9:30 am.

Construction for the elementary school began in March 2022 and cost taxpayers over $56.5 million.

In 2018, taxpayers approved a half-cent sales tax increase which paid for the school.



The school includes 972 student stations and will have a Cambridge curriculum that focuses on conceptual understanding and deep subject knowledge.