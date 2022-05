FORT MYERS, Fla. — Back in April, a mural by Erik Schlake and Roland Ruocco was vandalized on McGregor BLVD.

According to Ruocco, the mural was suppose to show support for what is taking place over in Ukraine.

Now the city is showing their support for the artist and Ukraine, as they plan to roll out 20 more murals around the city.

The Alliance for the Arts is expected to host a community concert on May 5th from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Admission is free, but you are encouraged to donate.