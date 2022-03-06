All southbound lanes of I-75 Corkscrew Road are now open

ESTERO, Fla. — All lanes were reported blocked on I-75 South at exit 123 Corkscrew Road due to a hazmat spill from a truck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a truck had lost two containers containing sodium hydroxide; approximately 200 gallons have leaked out onto southbound lanes.

FHP troopers are assessing the scene and traffic is said to be diverted at mile marker 123 on Corkscrew Road.

Lanes were blocked until troopers could assess and clear out the scene.

According to the FHP, the lanes are now safe and open.