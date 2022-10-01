Airport may not reopen to public until next weekend

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida International Airport may not be accessible to the public until next Friday.

The airport, known locally as "RSW" for its location identifier code, stated a tentative date of October 7 for reopening.

They mentioned the date in a Twitter reply to a post asking for an estimated timeframe. They cited filings with the Fedearl Aviation Administration's NOTAMS, or "Notice to Air Officials," with the October 7 date.

We hope as soon as possible when power is restored. Oct 7 was the date put on the NOTAM for FAA. — SWFL Int'l Airport (@RSWAirport) September 30, 2022

The airport is currently awaiting the restoration of electricity and water services that have disrupted the whole of Lee County since Hurricane Ian's landfall on Wednesday.

Only emergency and humanitarian operations are taking place at the airfield.

Meanwhile, airport officials are asking drone pilots to comply with orders to not fly near the airport, for the safety of those emergency and humanitarian flights.