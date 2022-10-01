Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Airport may not reopen to public until next weekend

RSW Traffic Control Tower
Fox 4
New Airport Traffic Control Tower
RSW Traffic Control Tower
Posted at 11:06 AM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 11:07:49-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida International Airport may not be accessible to the public until next Friday.

The airport, known locally as "RSW" for its location identifier code, stated a tentative date of October 7 for reopening.

They mentioned the date in a Twitter reply to a post asking for an estimated timeframe. They cited filings with the Fedearl Aviation Administration's NOTAMS, or "Notice to Air Officials," with the October 7 date.

The airport is currently awaiting the restoration of electricity and water services that have disrupted the whole of Lee County since Hurricane Ian's landfall on Wednesday.

Only emergency and humanitarian operations are taking place at the airfield.

Meanwhile, airport officials are asking drone pilots to comply with orders to not fly near the airport, for the safety of those emergency and humanitarian flights.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month