Aggressive Bees temporarily close For Mile Ecological Preserve

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral is announcing that the Four Mile Cove Ecological Preserve is temporarily closed due to the presence of aggressive bees.
Cape Coral Parks and Recreation is working to resolve the situation.
The City will reassess the situation on Friday, to determine if it is safe to re-open the park.
