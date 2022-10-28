Aerial view of the Sanibel Lighthouse, east end of island

SANIBEL, Fla. — This is drone video of the Sanibel Lighthouse at sunrise on Friday, October 28, 2022. There is a clear difference in life on Sanibel inside of the park and outside.

The park is peaceful and calm as the lighthouse stands, damaged and with one leg missing but still a symbol of the island.

However, the work of recovery on Sanibel, and people trying to find a sense of normalcy filled the morning. Residents out taking their dogs for a morning walk amid the noise and work of trucks and crews on the months ahead of recovery.