Aerial view of the Sanibel Lighthouse, east end of island

Fox 4 captured drone footage of the Sanibel Lighthouse and the east end of the island.
Posted at 6:14 PM, Oct 28, 2022
SANIBEL, Fla. — This is drone video of the Sanibel Lighthouse at sunrise on Friday, October 28, 2022. There is a clear difference in life on Sanibel inside of the park and outside.

The park is peaceful and calm as the lighthouse stands, damaged and with one leg missing but still a symbol of the island.

However, the work of recovery on Sanibel, and people trying to find a sense of normalcy filled the morning. Residents out taking their dogs for a morning walk amid the noise and work of trucks and crews on the months ahead of recovery.

