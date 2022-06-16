'Active scene' in Pine Manor; Sheriff en route to make statement

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A heavy law enforcement presence was reported Thursday morning in the Pine Manor community in Fort Myers.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Carmine Marceno will make a statement regarding an active scene on 8th Avenue, just east of Summerlin Rd. and north of Cypress Dr.

A home on that street is roped off with yellow police tape and LCSO's Mobile Command Unit is parked outside the home.

His statement is due at 10:30 a.m.; Fox 4 is working to gather more details and will be at the sheriff's appearance. Look for updates within this story and on Fox 4 Morning News. The livestream player below will activate closer to the scheduled update time.