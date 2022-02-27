Active homicide investigation in Lehigh Acres after a shooting

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Lehigh Regional Medical Center in reference to a victim with gunshot wounds on February 26.

Deputies report that the victim had later died after his injuries.

Major Crime Unit Detectives have responded to the hospital and found the victim’s vehicle with suspected bullet holes.

According to the LCSO, Detectives think that the incident occurred near the location of Bennington Drive and Baieuriue Circle in Lehigh Acres.

It is reported as an active homicide investigation.

More information will be provided soon.