LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A vehicle crash has shut down parts of Ballard Road in Fort Myers.

The call came in around 5:45 p.m. tonight. The crash has shut down Ballard Road between Zapato and Glenboro.

Fort Myers Police department is currently investigating the crash. We do know right now there are serious injuries being reported.

Follow along with Fox 4 as we continue to bring you updates to the story.