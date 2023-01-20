A temporary post office opens on Fort Myers Beach

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Monday, January 23, Fort Myers Beach customers can begin picking up their mail at a temporary facility located at 200 Carolina Ave.

The temporary Post Office will offer services including Post Office Boxes, as well as mail and package pickup. The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Customers who had a box at the original Post Office can pick up their new key by showing a photo ID during retail hours. Signage will direct customers to the appropriate location for various services.

The Postal Service is in the process of evaluating delivery points on the island to determine where services can safely resume for residential and business mail delivery.

As a reminder, customers must show a picture ID when picking up mail and packages. More information will be provided upon completion of that work.