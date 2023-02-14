A sixth-grader has been arrested after posting a threat on social media

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A sixth-grade student at Fort Myers Middle School has been arrested after posting a threat to an Instagram account.

The student posted “Let Mr. Terrence go, or ima be shooting up the school IDC.”

The student told investigators they did post the threat but only meant it as a joke.

The Fort Myers Police Department said there is no tolerance for fake threats within the schools.

The student was arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail where they are charged with written or electronic threats to kill, injure, or conduct a mass shooting.