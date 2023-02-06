Watch Now
A six-year-old delivers a memorable gift to the Lani Kai Island resort staff

Posted at 6:43 PM, Feb 06, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Just days before the Fort Myers community was hit by Hurricane Ian a 6-year-old who loved coconuts decided to paint one light blue. When Hurricane Ian hit the Coconut was tossed around and beaten up during the storm.

A couple of weeks later the coconut surprisingly sprouted a stalk. After she found her coconut she wanted to give it to someone who lost their trees during Ian.

The six—year—old gave her coconut to a crew member at the Lani Kai Island resort. The grandmother of the little girl says their family grew up at the Lani Kai resort and it is a very special place near and dear to their heart.

