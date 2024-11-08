A rise in ringworm cases leads Lee County to temporarily suspend cat intake

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A recent rise in ringworm cases has led Lee County Domestic Animal Services to temporarily suspend stray, community, and owner-surrender cat intake.

The county says this is a precautionary measure.

The department says it remains dedicated to ensuring healthy, vaccinated cats are available for adoption.

Staff, the county says, is using preventative measures to keep themselves and other animals safe.

Lee County says the temporary suspension allows the department to administer medical treatment to the shelter's cat population, while caring for those cats exposed to ringworm.

The shelter, located at 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers, is open for adoptions 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit www.leelostpets.com [leelostpets.com] or call 239-533-7387 for more information.

