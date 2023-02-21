A red tide alert has been issued for Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued health alerts for red tide. The red tide was found near Fort Myers Beach, Gasparilla Island State Park, Captive, and Sanibel. This is due to water samples taken on Feb 13,14, and 15.

Red tide occurs naturally by a microscopic alga called Karenia Brevis. When the algal blooms it can rapidly change locations in just a matter of weeks.

Visitors are being asked to take precautions while visiting the areas. Such as staying away and out of the water, and washing skin and clothing with soap and fresh water if they come into contact with red tide.

Symptoms that can stem from breathing in red tide can include coughing, watery eyes, and sneezing. Symptoms are temporary and can vanish once the area is left.

Beach visitors are encouraged to check conditions before they attend the beach.