Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

New deadline for debris removal set for unincorporated areas of Lee County

Hurricane Ian debris
WFTX
Hurricane Ian debris
Posted at 3:15 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 15:18:00-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A new deadline for storm debris removal in unincorporated areas of Lee County has been set. The new deadline is for individuals living in areas where a deadline has not been issued before.

March 1, 2023, is the last day to place residential storm debris from Hurricane Ian on the curb to be picked up.

Some of the areas included in the new deadline are St. James City, North Fort Myers and Harlem Heights.

Addresses along Fort Myers Beach and Estero Boulevard will also have March 1 as their deadline.

For more information on rules and regulations, visit http://www.leegov.com/solidwaste.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM