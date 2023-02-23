New deadline for debris removal set for unincorporated areas of Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A new deadline for storm debris removal in unincorporated areas of Lee County has been set. The new deadline is for individuals living in areas where a deadline has not been issued before.

March 1, 2023, is the last day to place residential storm debris from Hurricane Ian on the curb to be picked up.

Some of the areas included in the new deadline are St. James City, North Fort Myers and Harlem Heights.

Addresses along Fort Myers Beach and Estero Boulevard will also have March 1 as their deadline.

For more information on rules and regulations, visit http://www.leegov.com/solidwaste.