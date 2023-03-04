LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died due to another fatal crash in Lee County.

According to the Florida highway patrol, the crash involved four vehicles and happened on Ben Hill Griffin Parkway.

FHP says the first vehicle was traveling north and was attempting to turn onto Gulf Center Drive. The motorcycle was traveling south and was approaching Gulf Center Drive.

The first vehicle turned in front of the motorcycle which caused the two vehicles to collide.

After the initial collision, the motorcycle collided with another vehicle behind them which caused crash debris to collide with the fourth vehicle at the end of the line.

Authorities did pronounce the driver of the motorcycle died on the scene.

According to FHP the passengers in the third and fourth vehicles sustained zero injuries.