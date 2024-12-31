A LASTING LEGACY: Remembering Jimmy Carter’s unforgettable 2004 visit to southwest Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — As tributes continue to pour in for former President Jimmy Carter following his passing, memories of his time in southwest Florida remain fresh in the minds of those fortunate enough to have met him. It was exactly 20 years ago that President Carter made that memorable visit to our community—an occasion still talked about with fondness by locals who met him in person.

One of the highlights of Carter’s trip was a visit to Bubba’s Roadhouse in Cape Coral, where he walked into the popular steakhouse and ordered a Bubba Sirloin. Jay Johnson, the owner of Bubba’s, recalls the moment vividly.

“President Carter walked around the dining room and shook hands with everyone who was here,” Johnson said.

He even made time for photos, joking around while he did so.

The warmth and accessibility of the former president were evident to everyone who met him. Johnson fondly remembers a light-hearted moment when Carter joked about posing with his girlfriend.

“He actually grabbed my girlfriend and said, ‘Sure, as long as I get to stand next to her!’ So I grabbed Roslyn, and said, ‘fine! Then I get to stand next to her!’ We took a picture together,” Johnson recalled. “For the next two to three years, I was on their Christmas card list, and I got copies of every book he wrote.”

During his trip to southwest Florida, Carter’s itinerary included a boat ride with Captiva Cruises, but it was the New Year’s Eve party at Tarpon Lodge in Bokeelia that truly left a lasting impact.

Rob Wells, the owner of Tarpon Lodge, remembers the atmosphere that night as nothing short of magical.

“We had some regulars who weren’t sure about the idea of having a Democrat like Jimmy Carter at the New Year’s party,” Wells said with a chuckle.

But by the end of the night, a picture was taken with the former president being hugged by all those party guests that were apprehensive about his appearance.

For some, Carter’s presence that evening was more than just an enjoyable moment. It became a catalyst for service.

Will Prather, co-founder of Broadway Palm in Fort Myers, reflects on how Carter’s influence motivated him.

“It was one of those surreal moments I’ll always remember,” Prather said. “I recently joined the board of Habitat for Humanity. Somehow, I feel like I have a sense of calling to serve that organization—because of Jimmy Carter.”

While his visit was brief, Carter’s impact on the people he met that year in southwest Florida has never been forgotten.

Whether it was shaking hands at Bubba’s or ringing in the New Year with a diverse group of locals, Jimmy Carter made a lasting impression that continues to inspire service and community.