LEE COUNTY, Fla. — This morning a Fort Myers resident pled guilty to three counts of Lascivious Battery.

In 2020, the Lee County Sheriff's Office began investigating Jorel Millan Caraballo after a teacher was notified that a child claimed Caraballo was committing lewd acts on them.

The investigation eventually led to the arrest of Caraballo who was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.