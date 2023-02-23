A driver was found and arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A hit-and-run crash happened on Bayshore Road last night in Lee County.

The Pickup truck and bicyclist were traveling East on Bayshore Road. The pickup truck attempted to turn and that is when the truck collided with the bicyclist.

After the collision, the driver exited the vehicle to look at the pedestrian and then decided to get back in their vehicle and fled the scene.

The passenger remained injured on the scene until troopers arrived.

Troopers then located and arrested the driver for fleeing a crash scene with injuries, driving while their license was suspended, and violating probation.