A disturbance call leads to a drug arrest

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On February 1, a disturbance call leads to a narcotics arrest. Cape Coral Police officers responded to a disturbance call at 2800 Yellow Creek Loop.

The call stated two males were in an altercation. When officers arrived on the scene they identified one of the males as Bryant Keith Redfield. Witnesses say Redfield still had a handgun in his possession and noticed narcotics inside his vehicle.

After an initial investigation police saw the loaded handgun in question, and a white powdery substance which tested positive for the presence of cocaine was in Redfield's pocket.

A search of the vehicle revealed numerous amounts of illegal narcotics, ammunition, glass pipes with residue, and rifle ammunition. Redfield was transported to Lee County Jail and is charged with the following possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.