A coral snake's bite leaves one-year-old cat fighting for its life

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres woman warns her neighbors about the threats of venomous coral snakes after her cat Sully was caught playing with a coral snake on camera and left paralyzed the next day.

Last Thursday, video footage from Katona Zito’s home showed her one-year-old cat Sully playing with a snake. Zito believes that the snake snuck through the bottom of the door and onto the lanai.

The next morning, Zito’s daughter found one-year-old Sully paralyzed with a snake next to its litter box. The cat was barely breathing from a snake bite and was rushed to an animal hospital under 24-hour care for three days.

“Just be aware of what is going on be careful I have never seen one in 46 years and it's scary I know there is a lot of construction going on a lot of building just be aware of that – the snake was defending itself but we have to defend our home it was outside our master bedroom,” said Zito

Sunday, Sully was released back home, able to move and doing much better.

For those with cats or any pets in general, beware of snakes with red touching yellow – it could be a venomous and dangerous coral snake.

