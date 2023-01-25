A Cape Coral resident is charged with battery after causing a disturbance at a restaurant

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Cape Coral police have arrested a woman for three counts of battery. Yesterday Cape Coral Police Officers responded

to a disturbance call at Fathoms Restaurant & Bar.

Restaurant employees say the suspect was being combative and was attempting to punch them. The suspect has been identified as Clarella Nelson Potter.

LEE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

When officers arrived on the scene they determined the suspect was intoxicated and immediately uncooperative with officers when they tried to take her home.

Potter grabbed one of the officers by the back of the neck and began slapping the officer's hands as she was escorted out of the restaurant. While being placed in handcuffs Potter kicked the officers, even striking one with full force in the groin area.

While the officers were en route to the jail Potter started to claim she would "kill" the officer once she was out of the handcuffs.

Potter was then transported to the Lee County jail and is being charged with three counts of battery, threat of death or bodily harm, and disorderly conduct.